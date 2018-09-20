PHOTOS: Smashed Apple Takes The Cake, Twice, At 32nd Annual Battle Of The Hors D’Oeuvres

For the 32nd year, the annual Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres brought good food and good people together to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters of Windsor Essex.

The event, which took place at Caesars Windsor, brought nearly a dozen restaurants to bring their best hors d’oeuvres to the table for participants to try and vote on as their favorite for the People’s Choice awards. Also available were wine and beer tastings, a silent auction, dessert by Sweet Revenge, and a raffle.

This year’s menu was: An Audacious Arancini by Cortina Gourmet Market, Surf and Turf Beignet’s by Nola’s, Haddock Ceviche Taco Bowls by River’s Edge Tap & Table, Fried Chicken Bao by Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering, Short Rib Crostini by Twigg’s Bar & Grill, Tandoori Spiced Fish & Chips by Caesars Windsor, Kamikaze Salmon Tartare by Parkside Grille, Frid Duck Cnfit Ravioli by Thyme To-Go, New Yorkies by Artisan Grill, Gourmet Ground Sirloin Sliders by The Hub, and a Deep Fried French Onion Soup by Central Diner.

This year’s winners were: