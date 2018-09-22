PHOTOS: Doors To Unique Windsor Buildings Are Open This Weekend

Canadian Historical Aircraft Association

Doors Open Windsor takes place this weekend.

You can visit our community’s unique history by stepping back in time and into some of Windsor’s most fascinating buildings. Stunning architecture, sacred spaces, buildings that have been given new life, museums, and places that tell us about the history of our community, are all featured in this free family-friendly event.

Sites include churches, the Capitol Theatre, The Windsor Club, a Ford City walking tour and much more. Find the entire list on their website here.

It continues Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Capitol Theatre

Chimczuk Museum

Chimczuk Museum

St. John the Divine Orthodox Church

Chimczuk Museum

Chimczuk Museum

Canadian Historical Aircraft Association

Canadian Historical Aircraft Association

