PHOTOS: Cystic Fibrosis Canada Annual Ride For The Breath Of Life
Anna Millerman
Sunday September 2nd, 2018
Posted at 11:45am
Windsor’s Ride for the Breath of Life took place Sunday morning, taking off from the Applebee’s at 2250 Division Road.
After enjoying a breakfast together, motorcyclists took off and will end at Belle River Legion.
The annual ride is a fundraiser in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Funds directly support cystic fibrosis research, clinical care, and advocacy.
