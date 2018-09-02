PHOTOS: Cystic Fibrosis Canada Annual Ride For The Breath Of Life

Sunday September 2nd, 2018

Posted at 11:45am

Windsor’s Ride for the Breath of Life took place Sunday morning, taking off from the Applebee’s at 2250 Division Road.

After enjoying a breakfast together, motorcyclists took off and will end at Belle River Legion.

The annual ride is a fundraiser in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Funds directly support cystic fibrosis research, clinical care, and advocacy.

