Open Streets Windsor: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Bus Detours, Road Closures

Here is all you need to know for Open Streets Windsor this Sunday. The event runs from 10am to 3pm.

The Route:

The route is approximately 8 kms long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City. A detailed listing of the planned activities and hubs can be found here.

Road Closures:

Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9am for the start of the event at 10am. The streets will start to reopen at 4pm.

Crossing Points for Cars:

For those who just need to get from point A to point B along the event route, vehicles will be able to cross at the following 11 signalized intersections:

Huron Church Road at University Avenue West

Crawford Avenue at University Avenue West

Bruce Avenue at University Avenue West

Victoria Avenue at University Avenue West

Pelissier Street at University Avenue West

McDougall Street at University Avenue East

Glengarry Avenue at University Avenue East

Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

Transit Windsor Detours:

Click here for detours during Open Streets.