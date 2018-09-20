Michael Bolton To Perform Greatest Hits & Holiday Favourites At The Casino

Michael Boltonreturns to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, December 13th at 8pm with his holiday show The Symphony Sessions: Greatest Hits & Holiday Favourites.

Bolton will be performing all the holiday classics along with his timeless hits “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “Time, Love and Tenderness”, as a musical journey though pop, rock, soul and standards specially arranged for a symphony orchestra.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, September 28th at the Box Office and online.