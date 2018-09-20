Massive Walkerville Fire Out

After almost 18 hours a massive blaze behind Market Square in Walkerville is out.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Argyle Road near Iroquois Street just before noon, Wednesday, and found heavy fire coming from a factory.

Nearby residents were told to close their windows and shelter in place due to the heavy smoke, but fire officials confirm no toxic chemicals were burning.

Around 6pm officials issued a voluntary evacuation on Ottawa to Shepherd and Argyle to Kildare. Residents were able to shelter at Gino Marcus Community Centre on Drouillard.

The Shoppers Drug Mart, bingo hall and Market Square were all closed by fire officials.

Enwin also reported that due to the huge amounts of water being used, that water may appear discoloured or contain sediment between Walker and Windermere and Ontario and Seneca. The water is safe and they advised residents to let it run until clear.

Heavy equipment was brought in a round 9pm to knock down some walls for firefighters could get at the flames.

The fire was declared out around 7am and roads that were closed in the area all reopened around 9am.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is expected on scene Thursday afternoon.