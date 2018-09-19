Fire Behind Market Square In Walkerville

Firefighters are battling a large blaze behind Market Square in Walkerville.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Argyle Road near Iroquois Street just before noon, Wednesday, and found heavy fire coming from a factory.

Fire officials say the name is the business is Gel Tech.

Nearby residents have been told to close their windows and shelter in place due to the heavy smoke, but fire officials confirm no toxic chemicals are burning.