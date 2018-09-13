Leamington Launches New Website

Leamington has a new town website.

The new website simplifies the user experience with a clean, simple homepage, easier navigation and improved functionality. These changes were driven by the needs and input of residents, businesses, investors and visitors.

“Council and administration are committed to continually improving communication between the Municipality and its citizens, and the launch of the new, improved Municipal website represents another step in that direction,” noted Mayor John Paterson.

Check out the new website here.