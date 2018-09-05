LaSalle Police Issue Waring After Dog Attacked By A Coyote

LaSalle Police have issued a warning after a small dog was attacked by a coyote.

They say it happened while the dog was in the side yard of a home located in the 1100 block of Reaume Road.

Police remind residents to exercise caution when letting small dogs out, especially in early morning and evening hours. It is recommended to turn exterior lights on, regularly clean up your dog’s feces, and keep a constant eye on your animals.

