LaSalle CAO Retires

LaSalle town CAO Kevin Miller has retired.

Miller has been with the Town of LaSalle for 30 years, starting as the Town Planner, then moved into the position of Clerk, and most recently filled the role of CAO.

Miller will remain with the Town of LaSalle, assisting in the Clerk’s Department and will continue as the Returning Officer for the upcoming municipal election.

Joe Milicia will transition into the role of CAO.

“This is succession planning at its best,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “This is the best possible transfer of institutional knowledge from one employee to another. I am confident that Mr. Milicia, and the newly elected Council, will continue to lead LaSalle into a prosperous future.”

Milicia has successfully completed the Executive Municipal Leadership Program at the Spencer Leadership Centre, Ivey School of Business at Western University. After graduating from the University of Windsor in 1994 with an Honours Bachelor of Commerce, Specialization in Accounting, Milicia received the Chartered Accountants (CA) designation in 1995. He is also a full member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Council members and staff to provide LaSalle with the quality services and programs that they expect,” said Mr. Milicia. “We have a dedicated team of people who will continue to work together to support our community.”

The changes take effect on September 17th.