Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Breaks Ground On Its 65th Build Project

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has broken ground on its 65th build Saturday, September 22nd.

The future habitat homeowners, the Warsama Family are currently living in a rental home that is not accessible or suitable to support the needs of their daughter who is living with severe disabilities. Due to the lack of accessibility in the home, their daughter is currently sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

Together with the community’s support, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex and the Warsama Family will build an accessible home that meets the needs of their daughter.

This build is the first of five homes to be built in Ford City on land donated by lifetime Windsor resident, Gerald Chevalier.