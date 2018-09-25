Giant Tiger, PetSmart, Marshalls And Home Sense To Open At Tecumseh Mall

There is a lot happening at Tecumseh Mall in East Windsor.

Construction of the new Giant Tiger is almost complete and the new store is set to open on October 13th. PetSmart is also scheduled to open later this fall. Both are located in the former Zellers Store.

A new Marshalls and Home Sense is set to open in the Spring of 2019 that will take up 40,000 square of the old Sobeys space. This will leave approximately 12,000 square feet of Sobeys space still available.

General Manager of Tecumseh Mall Colleen Conlin also says that some existing mall tenants also plan to relocate to larger spaces within the mall.