Get Ready For Some Rain

The remnants of tropical depression Gordon are expected to affect Southern Ontario Sunday through Monday night. Rain is forecast to begin over extreme Southwestern Ontario Sunday morning, reaching the Golden Horseshoe late in the day and Eastern Ontario Monday. The rain could be heavy at times with total rainfall amounts in the 30 to 60 mm range possible by Tuesday morning. These higher amounts will likely be just north of Lakes Erie and Ontario and along the St. Lawrence River valley.

They say that There is still considerable uncertainty in the timing and track of this weather system.

