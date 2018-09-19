Over 500 Students Suspended For Incomplete Immunization Records

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit suspended 578 students Wednesday morning who were born between 2008 and 2013 and have incomplete immunization records. The school suspension can last up to 20 days.

Students who are suspended must submit their completed immunization record to the Health Unit. They can do so by:

Bringing their immunization record in to the Health Unit to be updated

By having their updated immunization record faxed in by their doctor or nurse practitioner

As soon as the required vaccine information is provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated. Both the parent and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the student can return to school.

It’s important for parents to note that if they would like their child to return to school the same day the record is updated, they will need to visit the Health Unit in person to obtain a rescind letter and present it to their school. Otherwise, parents may wait until the following school day at which time the student will no longer be on the suspension list. Updated suspension lists will be faxed to School Principals each morning before 8am.

To assist families in receiving any outstanding vaccines for their child, drop in immunization clinics are available for students at the Health Unit’s Ouellette Ave location from Monday September 17th to Friday September 21st and again on Monday September 24th to Friday September 28th, from 9am to 4pm.