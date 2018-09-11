Flags At Half Mast In Honour Of Frank Lasorda

Flags at City of Windsor facilities be lowered to half mast in respect and recognition of the passing of Frank LaSorda.

Francis “Frank” LaSorda was born in 1929. He started his automotive career at the Ford Motor Company in Windsor but spent the majority of his years with Chrysler at the Windsor Assembly Plant, where he started working in 1952.

In 1977 LaSorda became the President of UAW Local 444. He was a leading advocate in supporting the allocation of the original minivan production at the Windsor plant and he retired in 1982.

Frank LaSorda died on Sunday at the age of 89.