Emergency Work To Cut Power To Section Of East Windsor
Liz Thorne
Monday September 10th, 2018
Posted at 1:49pm
Emergency work being performed by Enwin crews at Tecumseh Road East and Turner Road will result in a power outage this afternoon.
The outage will begin at approximately 2:30 pm and the expected duration is four hours.
Customers within the following boundaries may be impacted:
- North side of Tecumseh Road East, north to Shepherd Avenue
- Pierre Avenue to Turner Road
Comment With Facebook