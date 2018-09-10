Emergency Work To Cut Power To Section Of East Windsor

Monday September 10th, 2018

Posted at 1:49pm

City News
Emergency work being performed by Enwin crews at Tecumseh Road East and Turner Road will result in a power outage this afternoon.

The outage will begin at approximately 2:30 pm and the expected duration is four hours.

Customers within the following boundaries may be impacted:

  • North side of Tecumseh Road East, north to Shepherd Avenue
  • Pierre Avenue to Turner Road

