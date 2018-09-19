Doors Open Windsor Set For This Weekend



Doors Open Windsor takes place this weekend.

Uncover our community’s unique history and by stepping back in time and into some of Windsor’s most fascinating buildings. Stunning architecture, sacred spaces, buildings that have been given new life, museums, and places that tell us about the history of our community, are all featured in this free family friendly event.

Sites include churches, the Capitol Theatre, The Windsor Club, a Ford City walking tour and much more. Find the entire list on their website here.

It runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.