Construction On Tecumseh Road West Starts Tuesday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday September 2nd, 2018
Posted at 10:00am
Watermain construction gets underway on Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church Road Tuesday.
During construction, the road will be reduced to single lane traffic in each direction.
Construction is expected to take approximately 16 weeks to complete.
In addition, the following bus detours will be in effect:
Central 3 / Central 3 West:
Eastbound
Regular route on Daytona to
Right on Totten
Left on Campbell
Right on Tecumseh Road to
Regular Route
Westbound
Regular route however all stops will be closed from Campbell to Huron Church Road.
