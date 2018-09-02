Construction On Tecumseh Road West Starts Tuesday

Watermain construction gets underway on Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church Road Tuesday.

During construction, the road will be reduced to single lane traffic in each direction.

Construction is expected to take approximately 16 weeks to complete.

In addition, the following bus detours will be in effect:

Central 3 / Central 3 West:

Eastbound

Regular route on Daytona to

Right on Totten

Left on Campbell

Right on Tecumseh Road to

Regular Route

Westbound

Regular route however all stops will be closed from Campbell to Huron Church Road.