Construction Expected To Cause Long Delays At The Manning Road And County Road 46 Intersection

The intersection of County Road 19 (Manning Road) and County Road 46 will be reduced to one lane in all directions with alternating traffic from 7am to 7pm starting Monday, October 1st for roadwork and asphalt paving.

Long delays are expected and motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

Access to Malden Road, Middle Road and North Talbot Road from County Road 19 will be restricted at various times throughout this project.

Work is expected to take three days.