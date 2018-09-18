Caesars Windsor Launches New Community Blog

Caesars Windsor has launched a new blog highlighting the ongoing partnerships forged between the dozens of dedicated Windsor-Essex non-profit organizations and Caesars Windsor.

For over two decades, Caesars Windsor has been committed to investing in the health and wellness of the Windsor-Essex community through its Corporate Giving program, Caesars Windsor Cares, donating over $14 million locally. With enduring and measurable results, Cares has focused their giving in the areas of Health and Wellness, Environment Sustainability, Conservation, Community Enrichment and Seniors.

“Caesars Windsor is honoured to be a part of Windsor-Essex’s generous and giving reputation. We continue to actively participate in our city’s giving spirit by supporting local initiatives where we live, work and play through donations as well as employee volunteerism,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

You can find the new blog online here.