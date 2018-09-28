Battle Of The Hors D’oeuvres Raises $65,000

The final number are in for the 32nd Annual Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex Foundation.

This year the event netted $65,000 and attracted 570 attendees.

“This is such a fun event and we’re very grateful that our community continues to support it with such great enthusiasm. We managed to again surpass last year’s totals, as well as also bring some well earned attention to some of Windsor Essex County’s finest food and beverage participants,” says Becky Parent, Executive Director. “And best of all we have 800 happy children and youth who are able to continue to benefit from our programs. This money stays local and goes directly to our 7 mentoring programs.”

The signature event has raised over $1.8 million over the 32 years.