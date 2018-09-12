Amherstburg Human Remains Identified As Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police have identified human remains found in Amherstburg on Monday, September 3rd in a wooded area off the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.

A Coroner attended the scene and have identified the remains as belonging to Bryce Hall.

Hall Was reported missing on Monday, August 7th, 2017. He had last been seen on Friday, August 4th at approximately 1:30am in the area of Huron Church and Tecumseh Road West.

A black 2013 Ford Fusion, belonging to Hall, was located later on Friday at approximately 9pm, in the area of Church Street and Tecumseh Road West.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.