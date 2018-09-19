Amherstburg Community Invited To Vote On New Police Vehicle Design

When Windsor Police begins to serve the Town of Amherstburg on January 1st, 2018, the community will see an updated vehicle fleet brandished with a new design.

In keeping with the Town’s promise of public engagement, the Amherstburg community is invited to vote on one of two proposed designs, which can be viewed in person at King’s Navy Yard Park on Saturday, September 29th, during the Ice Cream with a Cop component of the Culture Days event in downtown Amherstburg.

Police officers from both Windsor Police Services and Amherstburg Police Services will be on hand to greet the public, and will distribute a coupon for a free scoop at Waterfront Ice Cream to the first 200 guests.

The winning design will be unveiled later in the year.