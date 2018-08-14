Zoning For Mega Hospital Approved

A new hospital for Windsor-Essex got a step closer early this morning.

After a nine-hour meeting, and over 60 delegates, Windsor City Council has approved a re-zoning application for the proposed new hospital by Windsor airport.

Several delegates who spoke raised concerns about distance to the new hospital and hollowing out the city core when the existing hospitals close.

The re-zoning passed with a vote of 8 to 2. Councillors Holt and Bortolin where the only two to oppose the re-zoning. Councillor Marra declared a conflict as he works for Hotel Dieu Healthcare.

In a statement, Windsor Regional Hospital said “Patients in Windsor-Essex are a step closer to the state-of-the-art, modern healthcare they deserve, thanks to the approval of WRH’s zoning applications.”

They hospital says that going forward there will be many opportunities for everyone to help shape the future of healthcare in Windsor-Essex and get involved in the planning process.