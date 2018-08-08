Zekelman Family Announces $5 Million Contribution To St. Clair College

Wednesday August 8th, 2018

Posted at 6:35pm

College
St. Clair College’s new downtown Business School  located inside the Chrysler building on Riverside Drive will be named the Zekelman School of Business & Information Technology.

“St. Clair College proudly honours the Zekelman family for their contributions to community as well as the leadership they have provided in industry and philanthropy. We look forward to a long relationship that sets a new standard for business, raising the bar in advanced education”, said President Patti France.

Construction of the 31,921 square feet of space began in June and the classroom space will be ready for occupancy for the first day of classes in September, and will be home to students taking the two-year General Business diploma, and in the College’s new Data Analytics graduate certificate.

