Wyandotte And Chilver Pedestrian Crossover Up And Running
Liz Thorne
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Posted at 7:49am
The first of two new pedestrian crossovers (PXO) being introduced in Windsor is now open at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Chilver Road.
A PXO is a designated crossing area with ground markings and a flashing signal that alerts drivers to use extra caution and yield to pedestrians crossing the road.
In addition to lights, there will be audible alerts at the Wyandotte East PXO, and the crossover is solar powered
Another PXO is being installed at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane and should be in place by the fall of this year
