Wyandotte And Chilver Pedestrian Crossover Up And Running

The first of two new pedestrian crossovers (PXO) being introduced in Windsor is now open at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Chilver Road.

A PXO is a designated crossing area with ground markings and a flashing signal that alerts drivers to use extra caution and yield to pedestrians crossing the road.

In addition to lights, there will be audible alerts at the Wyandotte East PXO, and the crossover is solar powered

Another PXO is being installed at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane and should be in place by the fall of this year