Town Of LaSalle Wins Gas Tax Award for Water Meter Replacement Project

The Town of LaSalle has been recognized by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) for investing the federal Gas Tax Fund in a town-wide water meter replacement project.

The award was handed out at the annual AMO Conference in Ottawa.

The Town of LaSalle invested $2.2 million from the federal Gas Tax Fund into replacing 85% of its water meters. The new meters allow staff to identify abnormal water use patterns at any time, leading to early leak detection, less water usage and ultimately, lower water bills.

The Town has also brought utility billing in-house allowing customers now have a one-stop shop for any service or billing requests and can also access their accounts online. This new system is more convenient for residents and allows for better customer service.