Tecumseh Chooses Architect To Design Multi-Use Sportsplex

The Town of Tecumseh has selected CS&P Architects to design the towns new Multi-Use Sportsplex. It is expected to take approximately 22 weeks with a final design available in early 2019.

“This is an important step in the process to deliver a new Multi-Use Sportsplex in Tecumseh,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “To say we are excited is an understatement. This project is Council’s number one priority and tonight’s approval allows us to start fundraising in earnest and puts us on track to start construction quickly.”

The Tecumseh Multi-Use Sportsplex was developed following a comprehensive feasibility study which included public input. It will be a unique facility that does not exist anywhere in southwestern Ontario west of London.

The facility is expected to include a FIFA size soccer field, batting and pitching practice areas for baseball, an indoor walking track and fitness area, a gymnasium for programming and a cardiac care rehabilitation satellite facility. The estimated cost to construct the Sportsplex is approximately $24 million.

The Town has already begun outreach with the Federal Government and will meet members of the Ontario government at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario annual conference next week. The Town is targeting the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. Earlier this year, Canada and Ontario signed a bilateral agreement to provide over $740 million to Ontario projects with intake for the fund yet to open. Assembling a fundraising team is the next step to help raise the Town’s portion of the costs.