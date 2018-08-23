Student Suspensions Will Begin September 19th For Students With Incomplete Immunization Records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit warns that student suspensions will begin September 19th for students born between 2008 to 2013 with incomplete immunization records.

According to the Health Unit, students with incomplete immunization records received notices in May, June, and again in August of this year. The notices specified the September 19th suspension date and informed parents/guardians of which vaccine(s) were missing from the student’s immunization record, how to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.

Students with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days. Once updated vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be revised and the student, parent/guardian, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the child can return to school.

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Stacy Manzerolle, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We are here to help. We will be providing extra immunization clinics before the suspension date to assist those who are missing vaccines,.”

There are nine immunizations required for school aged children:

Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus Polio Measles Mumps Rubella Meningococcal Disease Varicella (chickenpox) *proof of this vaccine is required for children born in 2010 or later.



There are four easy ways to update a child’s immunization record:

Enter the information online to the secure reporting system at immune.wechu.org

Call the Healthy Schools Department at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 or 1-800-265-5822 and select extension 1222

Fax the immunization record to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to 519-258-7288

Bring updated immunization records to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in person

Parents who do not wish to have their child immunized for medical or non medical reasons have the option to complete and return a signed, original exemption form (a medical exemption, or a statement of conscientious or religious belief) to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Completion of an educational session provided by the Health Unit is required for all non-medical exemptions www.wechu.org.