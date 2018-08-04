Special Air Quality Statement Issued

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for this weekend.

They say that hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels and this will create the possibility of deteriorating air quality.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations this afternoon and early this evening.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.