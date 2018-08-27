Smoke Alarm Blitz Underway
Liz Thorne
Monday August 27th, 2018
Posted at 2:21pm
A smoke alarm blitz in the city got underway Monday.
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services will be visiting homes and residential units, up to and including 4-storey buildings checking to ensure that residents have working smoke alarms.
The crews will be visiting these residences Monday through Friday from 6pm to 8pm and Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm until October 6th.
Areas being visited will include:
- Caron Avenue to Pelissier Street/Elliott Street to University Avenue
- California to Campbell/Wyandotte Street West to Riverside Drive
- Huron Church to Brock/Tecumseh Road West to Riverside Drive
- Meadowbrook Lane/Hawthorne/Lauzon Road
- Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive/McDougall Street to Hall Avenue
- Casgrain Drive to St. Clair College/Cabana Road to Villa Maria South
- Cabana Road West to Liberty Street/Dominion Blvd to Askin Street.
