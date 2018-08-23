Second Annual Diversity BBQ Set For Saturday

The second annual Diversity BBQ takes place this Saturday, August 25th.

The BBQ is held in partnership with Windsor Police Services, Unemployed Help Centre, New Beginnings and the Multicultural Council, and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services

There will be a free BBQ with all the trimmings, and this year there will be more than 20 organizations in attendance providing free giveaways. There will also be cultural dance performances, activities, and more.

It runs from 11am to 2pm  at Lanspeary Park.

