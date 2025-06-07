Suspect Sought After Early Friday Morning Stabbing

Windsor Police are seeking a suspect following an early morning stabbing incident.

Police say that shortly before 1:00am on June 6th, 2025, officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male suffering from two stab wounds to the body, and a second 24-year-old male with a facial wound. A third male on the scene was unharmed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred earlier between the three males and an unknown suspect. The suspect allegedly sprayed the group with an unknown noxious substance before stabbing a male and assaulting another. The male then fled the scene. The group then pursued the suspect to the 300 block of Wyandotte, then fled west through Bruce Park.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties with shoulder-length curly hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

This case remains under investigation. Investigators urge business owners and residents in the vicinity of the incident to review their surveillance and dash cam footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Alternatively, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.