POLICE PHOTO: Suspect Wanted For Three Convenience Store Robberies

Windsor Police are looking for one person after three convenience store robberies in the city on Monday, August 13th, 2018.

The first happened around 9:30pm, at a convenience store located in the 300 block of Mill Street. They say that a male suspect entered the store and approached the employee. He brandished a knife and demanded cash. He left the store and fled eastbound on Peter Street.

The around 10:25pm, the same suspect entered a convenience store located in the 3600 block of Matchette Road. The suspect entered the store with his identity concealed by clothing and approached the employee. He brandished a knife and demanded cash. He left the store with a quantity of money.

The same suspect then entered a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard at 11:25pm with his identity concealed with clothing. He approached the employee, brandished scissors and demanded cash. He fled the store and was last seen crossing the street in a southwest direction.

There were no injuries as a result of these robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.