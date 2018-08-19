PHOTOS: St. Clair College 11th Annual Family Fun Day

Sunday August 19th, 2018

Posted at 3:31pm

Community Photos
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Clair College hosted the annual Family Fun Day event Sunday afternoon, keeping the tradition of the free fun event for students, alumni, staff, and anyone who wants to participate.

This year’s event featured a variety of activities and entertainment for attendees, such as face painting, pony rides, vendors, a food kiosk, Disney princess photo opportunities, and something for anyone who took part.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.