PHOTOS: St. Clair College 11th Annual Family Fun Day
Anna Millerman
Sunday August 19th, 2018
Posted at 3:31pm
St. Clair College hosted the annual Family Fun Day event Sunday afternoon, keeping the tradition of the free fun event for students, alumni, staff, and anyone who wants to participate.
This year’s event featured a variety of activities and entertainment for attendees, such as face painting, pony rides, vendors, a food kiosk, Disney princess photo opportunities, and something for anyone who took part.
