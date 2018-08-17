PHOTOS: Chaps And Spurs Country Fest Kicks Off For The Weekend

The Chaps and Spurs Country Festival has begun once again in Lanspeary Park.

The event brings various country music and singers to the park’s Lions Rink, including Genevieve Fisher, Dylan Scott, and Marshall Dane. The fest also offers a variety of food and vendor options in the park area, offering something for everyone who attends.

Chaps and Spurs runs from Friday night until Sunday. Find out more information on performers and tickets at their website here.