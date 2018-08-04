PHOTOS: 1000+ Riders Take To The Streets For Hogs For Hospice

More than a thousand riders came out to Hogs for Hospice in Leamington, Saturday morning.

The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.

The weekend features fun and activities for everyone to enjoy including concerts, the best organized registered ride in Ontario, freestyle motocross show, custom bike show, bike games, vendors, beer garden and much more.

You can find more information on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.