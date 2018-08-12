Pet Of The Week: Even His Exes Describe Him As “Sweet, Affectionate, Spunky”

Written by For The Love of Paws:

Ziggy is a 10 month, 14 pound Sheltie Mix now Available for adoption. From his foster Mom This season on The Barkchelor, we have Canada’s most eligible bachelor, Ziggy! He is a young stud who has decided to settle down and is looking for his perfect match. He is currently unemployed and homeless so he will be moving in with you and will need you to support him, but that doesn’t mean he won’t contribute, he will pay you in an endless supply of hugs and kisses and will provide you with daily live entertainment. His roomates describe him as “housetrained, crate trained, busy, and a bit chatty when he gets excited.” He is a very social guy who makes friends very easily, he has small dog friends, big dog friends, cat friends, bunny friends and people of all ages (even tiny humans) He enjoys long walks on the beach (or anywhere) and nights spent cuddling by the fire (or the tv). Now ladies be warned he has had a problem with commitment when he was younger and had a habit of running off when things got too serious so he will need a fully fenced in and secured yard. Even with that his exes describe him as “sweet, affectionate and spunky.” If you’re looking for Mr.Right please apply for a chance to start your happily ever after with Ziggy.