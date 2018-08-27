NOW OPEN: Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween has opened up their annual pop up store in Windsor.

This years store in located on Walker Road in the Superstore Plaza right next to Michaels Crafts.

The store features a variety of Halloween décor, animatronics, costumes, and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party.

The sore is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 9pm and on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.