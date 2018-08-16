Lumley To Step Down As UWindsor Chancellor

The Honourable Ed Lumley has announced his intention to step down as the University of Windsor’s Chancellor.

Lumley was appointed as Chancellor in 2006, and has helped fundraise more than $100 million in support of capita projects and scholarships. Of that total, $80 million came from federal and provincial government contributions for the Centre for Engineering Innovation.

In 2012 Lumley was also the focus of a benefit attended by former prime ministers, premiers and federal and provincial cabinet ministers that helped raise $5.3 million for the Centre. In 2013 the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation was named after him.

The $112-million building was the largest capital investment in campus history. This world-class hub for innovation spans 300,000 square feet, and features the latest in classroom teaching technology, an Industrial Courtyard for collaborative work with the region and 80 research labs.

In fall 2014, Ron Joyce, chair of the Joyce Foundation, announced a $10-million gift in support of students at the University of Windsor in the form of a bursary to be named the Ed Lumley Bursary, in recognition of the Chancellor’s commitment to the University and the Windsor-Essex community. Since 2015-16, 58 individual students have benefited from the bursary and each will qualify for as much as $32,000 in assistance during their four years of study.

Lumley has also conferred degrees on nearly 55,000 or 40 per cent of the University’s 134,000 alumni.

“Ed has been an exemplary Chancellor through his engagement with literally thousands of students, his success in securing significant material support for the University, his advocacy on behalf of our city as well as our campus, and his extraordinary personal generosity,” said interim President Douglas Kneale.

Born and raised in Windsor, Lumley graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Commerce from Assumption University, the predecessor of the University of Windsor. In 1973, Lumley was named a recipient of the University of Windsor’s Alumni Association Award.