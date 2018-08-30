LaSalle Police Issue Reminder About Speed Limits Around Town Schools

Thursday August 30th, 2018

Posted at 10:00am

LaSalle
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police in LaSalle are sending out a reminder that the speed limit in school zones at all LaSalle grade schools is 30 km/hr. These areas are Community Safety Zones.

This includes roads and/or portions of roads located around the following grade schools:

    • Sandwich West Public School
    • LaSalle Public School
    • Sacred Heart Elementary School
    • Ecole Monseigneur Augustin Caron
    • Prince Andrew Public School
    • Holy Cross Elementary School

LaSalle Council chose to make these areas Community Safety Zones in 2015 in consultation with Administration and LaSalle Police Service. For everyone’s safety, please follow the posted speed limits and drive with caution.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.