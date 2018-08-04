Heat Warning Issued For Windsor & Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.

A hot and humid airmass is moving into the regions. Daytime maximum values of 31 degrees or higher are expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Humidex values will be in the mid thirties today and reaching near forty tomorrow. Overnight minimum temperatures near 21 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday bringing an end to the hot and humid conditions.