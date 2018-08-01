Free Summer Concerts In Kingsville And Amherstburg This Weekend

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Free Summer Concert Series continues this weekend with performances by the WSO Woodwind at Kingsville’s Mettawas Park on August 4th and Amherstburg’s King’s Navy Yard Park on August 5th.

The ever-popular Free Summer Concerts offer family audiences a beautiful evening of music by the water performed by the superb musicians of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. This weekend’s performances highlight a wide range of music that takes listeners from Scott Joplin to film scores and everything in between.

Both concerts get underway at 7pm.