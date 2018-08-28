Children’s Art On Display In City Hall Lobby

The City of Windsor and the International Relations Committee are hosting a Children’s Art Exhibition at City Hall with some of our twin cities.

Along with art from local groups including children from City of Windsor summer camps, the Art Gallery of Windsor’s Children’s Program and the Multicultural Council’s Youth Program, children from our twin cities of Changchun, China; Gunsan, South Korea; Fujisawa, Japan and Las Vueltas, El Salvador are participating.

Children from each city have created artwork to exchange with one another and place on display in each of their city’s exhibits.

The art will be on display through Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 during normal building hours.