Annual Pool Maintenance Scheduled At The Vollmer Complex

With the kids back in school, it’s time to complete repairs to the liner and other general maintenance to the H20 Aquatic Centre at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

The work will mean the pool, sauna, and hot tub will be closed from September 3rd, 2018 to September 30th, 2018.

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool will remain open through the month of September (weather-permitting). Aqua fitness classes will be held at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool, Monday through Friday from 8:45am to 9:30am. Recreation swims are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm.