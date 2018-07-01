Partly CloudyNow
Windsor Man Killed In Lambton County

Sunday July 1st, 2018

Posted at 12:37pm

City News
A Windsor man has been killed in an accident in Lambton County.

According to the OPP just before 6:15am on June 30th, 2018 they were called to a vehicle in the St. Clair River.

Firefighters with the Sombra Township Fire Department found one person in the vehicle deceased.

The deceased is identified as 69-year-old Parvez Sheikh of Windsor.

The investigation is complete, foul play is not suspected.

