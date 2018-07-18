Weekly Beach Report: One Beach Closed, Swimming Not Recommended At Five Others

Wednesday July 18th, 2018

Posted at 1:34pm

Here is a look at the conditions of the local beaches.

Beach sampling takes place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week. Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Tuesday, July 16th, 2018:

Swimming is not recommended at Point Pelee (North West) Beach, Seacliff Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, and Mettawas Beach.

Sandpoint Beach is closed this week.

