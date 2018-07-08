VIDEO: Detroit River Canadian Cleanup Celebrates Thirty Years

The Detroit River Canadian Cleanup is celebrating 30 years with a new two-minute video.

The video highlights some of the priority projects that have taken place over the past thirty years since the river was designated as an Area of Concern under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.

Remediation efforts on the Canadian side in the Detroit River include sediment cleanup and remediation, habitat restoration, municipal and industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure upgrades, non-point source pollution management as well as a suite of ongoing studies, investigations, monitoring, research, education and outreach.

“Many organizations, groups and individuals come together under the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup umbrella to work towards ecological recovery,” said Claire Sanders, the Remedial Action Plan Coordinator. “And after 30 years of work together, we are seeing the fruits of our labour – the Detroit River is improving and the wildlife and people are returning.”