Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Friday July 20th, 2018

Posted at 1:22pm

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Scattered and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to develop after 3pm over portions of Southwestern Ontario.

There is the potential these thunderstorms could produce severe weather with the main threats being wind gusts to 90 km/h and locally intense rainfall with amounts of 50 mm in one hour.

