Rare Male Tortie Up For Adoption At The Humane Society

A very unique kitten is currently up for adoption at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Four month old Klinger is a male tortoiseshell cat, an outcome estimated to occur only once in every 3,000 tortoiseshell cat births. The gene that controls orange and black fur colour is found on the X chromosome. Females have two X chromosomes, while males have an XY combination, which means that normally only female cats can have orange and black fur. To be a male tortoiseshell cat, he must have three sex chromosomes: two XXs and one Y.

Klinger and his siblings were brought to the Humane Society by a good Samaritan who found them in Leamington. All are currently looking for homes.

In anticipation of the demand to adoption Klinger, adoption applications will be taken until the end of the day Saturday, with the ultimate adopter being chosen at random from all qualified applicants.

For everyone not lucky enough to take home Klinger, there are dozens of other adorable kittens seeking loving homes. To help those adopters feel lucky as well all cat and kitten adopters who adopt a second feline will get the second adoption free for the remainder of the month of July.